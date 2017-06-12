Monday, June 12

Barefootin' Bay opens at Wet 'n' Wild

Looking to get out of the heat? Barefootin' Bay, a new interactive play structure, opens at Wet 'n' Wild, just in time for our triple digit temps. The youngest waterpark guests can expect to see and play with a new overhead tipping bucket, water sprayers, slides and more.

Full Operating Schedule

The park is now open seven days a week, with all attractions open. Families are encouraged to get a season pass, which pays for itself in less than two visits, to take advantage of the park's more than 130 operating days.

For more information visit: www.wetnwildphoenix.com to purchase a Season Pass. Become a fan on Facebook for special event information and giveaways: https://www.facebook.com/wetnwildphx

Wet N Wild

4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road

Glendale, AZ 85310

Phone: (623) 201-2000

Unique Father's Day gift ideas

What do you get the big guy in your life? Especially if year after year, you've already given him countless tie's, shirts and books for Father's Day. This year, get dad something unique. We enlist the help of Dolce Salon & Spa at Chandler Fashion Center for some out-of-the-box special pampering ideas for dear 'ole dad. And meet, one deserving guy, a retired Army veteran and father of seven.

This Father's Day, give Dad something infinitely more relaxing than cufflinks or a tie. Treat Dad to much-needed relaxation, and give the gift of wellness!

From deep-tissue massages and facials to haircuts and pedicures, Dolce Salon and Spa at Chandler Fashion Center has you covered with great Father's Day gift ideas.

To boost his serotonin by as much as 30 percent, decrease stress levels, raise dopamine levels, improve sleep, and reduce fatigue, get Dad a massage! A 90-minute deep-tissue massage is on special for Father's Day for $125, and a regular 60-minute massage is on special for only $65.

To cure his overworked hands and feet, treat Dad to a manicure or pedicure. A 50-minute pedicure is only $40, and a manicure is only $30.

To give him the gift of a fresh look, treat him to a haircut and style. A haircut with style is on special for $25 to $45, depending on the level of stylist.

Help Dad put his best face forward with a facial, where he can relax and hydrate his skin. Due to increased testosterone, men's skin has its own unique properties, including increased oil production, thicker skin and larger pores. Regular facial treatments can improve the look and feel of skin while paving the way for a smoother, neater shave. Facials for men are designed to exfoliate, sooth irritation and skin sensitivity caused by shaving, and moisturize. Most of all, they're very relaxing!

The best part of all is that when you buy a gift card from Dolce Salon and Spa for $200 or more, you'll get a $15 gift card for yourself!

For more information, visit: www.dolcesalonspa.com or call: (480) 722-0500

Dolce Salon & Spa at Chandler Fashion Center

3325 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite #1, Chandler, AZ 85226

Chandler Blvd. and the 101

Motivational Monday: Get in shape with "fluid movement"

We join Infinity Fitness for their 60-minute fitness class designed to get you moving and keep you moving with "fluid movement." They'll focus on increasing lean muscle mass, losing unwanted weight, and improving your overall conditioning with each day taking on a different focus.

Each day will have a different focus, and our certified coaches will make sure the workout can be tailored around any personal limitations. We look to build a welcoming, non-judgmental environment that will allow our clients to reach their full potential.

Adult Program: What it's like and our philosophy:

Our goal is to mimic movements you would see in the real world, whether it's walking through an airport with luggage or playing sports. You won't see any machines in our gym because our bodies are designed to move! Our goal at Infinity is to get you moving and keep you moving through a variety of high intensity workouts involving strength training, conditioning, mobility, coordination, core training, and flexibility. Infinity workouts are suitable for any fitness level!

Adult Schedule:

Mon-Thurs: 5am, 6am, 7am, 8:15am, 9:30am, 12pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6:15pm

Friday: 5am, 6am, 7am, 8:15am, 9:30am, 12pm, 4pm, 5 pm

Saturday: 7am, 8:15am, 9:30am

Sunday: 9am

How to Join:

They offer monthly memberships for $149/month that includes unlimited adult fitness classes and 5 studio classes (Boxing, Stretch and Spin) every month. Session packages are also available! Contact us at 480-878-5266 to join today!

For more information, visit: http://www.infinityfitnessaz.com/index.html

7498 E Monte Cristo Ave Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-878-5266

Frank Lloyd Wright & Scottsdale Rd



Motivational Monday: Getting the kids to hit the gym

We return with Infinity Fitness, but this time it's all about the kids. They offer group classes to get the kids off the couch, teaching an appreciation for exercise and fitness at an early age.

Their goal is to mimic movements you would see in the real world, whether it's walking through an airport with luggage or playing sports. You won't see any machines in our gym because our bodies are designed to move! Our goal at Infinity is to get you moving and keep you moving through a variety of high intensity workouts involving strength training, conditioning, mobility, coordination, core training, and flexibility. Infinity workouts are suitable for any fitness level!

Summer Schedule:

10am-12pm Speed & Sports Performance (13-20 years old)

11am-1pm Speed & General Physical Preparedness (7-12 years old)

2pm-4pm Speed & Sports Performance (13-20 years old)

3pm-5pm Speed & General Physical Preparedness (7-12 years old)

4 pm-5pm Sports Performance

5pm - 6pm General Physical Preparedness

How to Join:

They offer full (May 30th - July 28th), monthly and weekly registration for our Summer Program. Full program is $375/unlimited, monthly (4 consecutive weeks) $225/unlimited and weekly $75/unlimited. Contact us at 480-878-5266 to register today!

For more information, visit: http://www.infinityfitnessaz.com/index.html

7498 E Monte Cristo Ave Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-878-5266

Frank Lloyd Wright & Scottsdale Rd

Wine & Design opening first location in AZ

Fresh off a recent "Shark Tank" appearance, the owners of Wine & Design are preparing for their first Arizona opening in North Scottsdale. They are celebrating with five days of festivities starting Tuesday, June 13th to Saturday, June 17th with themed parties, discounted classes, giveaways and other special offers.

The full schedule of the five-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:

Date: Tuesday, June 13th Grand Opening Celebration

Time: 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. ribbon cutting, 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. class

Details: Grand opening celebration with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, prizes and giveaways. $ 20 class. *First 10 guests free with code NSGO80

Date: Wednesday, June 14th Work Hard, Play Hard16459 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. C-101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Time: 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

Details: Complimentary wine, appetizers and live music. $20 class and each participant receives $50 off a future team building event.

Date: Thursday, June 15th BYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party

Time: 7:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

Details: BOGO Class. Bring your best friend for a night of fun!



Date: Friday, June 16th Date Night Couple Painting

Time: 7:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

Details: BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting with prizes and giveaways all night!

Date: Saturday, June 17th Kids Buzz Shindig

Time: 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Details: $15 kid's classes, complimentary bubbles, popcorn and Italian Ices with prizes and giveaways.

For more information, visit: https://wineanddesign.com/locations/northscottsdale

Wine & Design North Scottsdale

16459 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste. C-101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-247-6836

The opioid epidemic is putting infants and small kids at risk

Increasing numbers of children are exposed to opioids, either born addicted or at high risk of poisoning. Dr. Sharon Thompson joins GMAZ to discuss.

What is it?

1. From 2000 to 2015, more than half a million-people died from drug overdoses

2. 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose

3. Since 1999, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids (including prescription opioids and heroin) quadrupled.2

4. From 20022013, heroin use and heroin addiction have all increased among 18-25 year olds.

5. Among new heroin users, approximately three out of four report abusing prescription opioids prior to using heroin.

6. Since 1999, the amount of prescription opioids sold in the U.S. nearly quadrupled

How does it happen/Who is impacted?

1. A teen takes one of her mom's left-over Percocet then another then another.

2. A man is prescribed Vicodin after back injury, pain is chronic so keeps getting refills, sees primary care physician for refill when pills 'run out' before next refill.

3. Twenty-year-old gets tries "oxy" at a party now is using heroin to get the same high

Why It Is A Perfect Storm?

1. 10-20 years ago, MDs and providers realized pain was untreated, were trained to address and treat pain 'fifth vital sign'

2. Stigma for mental health and substance abuse

3. Poor mental health and substance abuse care

4. Availability of accessible, fast acting narcotics which are highly addictive

What to do now?

1. Decrease opioid related deaths

a. Improve opioid prescribing to reduce exposure to highly addictive opioids

b. Expand access to evidence-based substance abuse treatment

c. Expand access and use of naloxonea safe antidote to reverse opioid overdose.

2. Safeguards in prescription system to identify over-prescribers and drug seekers

3. Multimodal pain treatment fewer quick fixes

a. Massage

b. Acupuncture

c. Exercise and Physical therapy

4. Address emotional component of physical pain

5. Universal health care?

The opioid epidemic: increased use around the country, overdoses increasing, babies withdrawing after birth, long-term consequences for development. to learn more, visit these links:

http://www.foxnews.com/health/2017/03/20/studies-shed-light-on-opioid-exposures-among-us-children-and-young-adults.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2017/03/20/poison-control-centers-receive-32-calls-a-day-about-children-exposed-to-opioids/?utm_term=.a8fb55dffc0d

https://www.drugabuse.gov/about-nida/noras-blog/2017/05/all-scientific-hands-deck-to-end-opioid-crisis

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/mind-guest-blog/opioid-addiction-is-a-huge-problem-but-pain-prescriptions-are-not-the-cause/

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology,

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 288-0777

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Queen of Clean: Cleaning and Caring for your shoes

How to wash white Canvas Sneakers

Clean all non-knit surfaces with sneaker cleaner, or with soap and water.

First treat stains and heavy soil with your favorite laundry spotter or rub with Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap (in the laundry aisle)

In a washer of warm water combine:

1/4 cup of bleach

Your regular laundry detergent or a tablespoon of Sal Suds

Air dry

How to wash your kicks all colors and types

Put the laces inside a pillowcase or wash bag and throw that in the washer. Next, wipe off as much mud and debris as possible with a soft brush. Add your shoes to the washer along with a load of rags or towels. The towels will balance the load and prevent your shoes from banging around inside and create enough abrasion to help clean the shoes.

In A Hurry?

Grab a baby wipe or Mr. Clean Eraser. Not perfect, but it will help.

Removing Oil Stains from Leather Shoes

Blot the stain with a microfiber cloth.

Cover the stain liberally with talcum powder or another absorbent powder, such as cornstarch or wheat germ.

Allow the powder to sit on the stain overnight.

In the morning, brush off the powder and the stain will be gone.

Removing Toe Marks from Sandals

Spray the stained fabric portions of your sandals with carpet or upholstery cleaner. Do not get the cleaner on leather or other materials unless the label states it is safe to do so.

Let the cleaner sit for the recommended period of time according to label directions.

Begin to scrub with the toothbrush to work out stains.

Blot the work surface periodically with a white paper towel. If the paper towel turns dark, you still have some scrubbing to do. As the mess is lifted away and the paper towel lightens, you know your efforts are being met with some success.

Once the paper towels are coming away fairly clean, rinse the carpet cleaner away by blotting the area with a sponge dampened with water, rinsing the sponge frequently.

Allow the sandals to air dry. You probably won't be able to clearly tell how clean they are until they dry.

Repeat if necessary.

Quick Clean and Shine for Leather and Faux Leather Shoes

Grab the furniture polish and a soft cloth or paper towel. Spray the shoe and buff.

Shoe Odor

Use ODORZOUT to combat stinky shoes. Sprinkle in about a tablespoon or so and shake around. Let sit over night or until you wear the shoes the next time. Shake out the ODORZOUT either outside, in trash, over sink or toilet. Put them on. You are odor-free!

Make your own shoe buddies by putting ODORZOUT in a sock, tie the top and put in your shoes when you take them off.

ODORZOUT is 100% safe and natural and will not hurt feet or skin. It just keeps on working. It's safer than baby powder!

Go to Odorzout.com for purchase info. You can also order from Amazon.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

On the road with Dan Davis

AAA Highroads is taking us to Alaska and reveal the winner of the AAA Dream Vacation Sweepstakes this week!

Next show we reveal the winner of the AAA Dream Vacation Sweepstakes, who will be traveling on the Highroads cruise to the Southern Caribbean in Oct.

Were just back from Alaska and we'll begin in Fairbanks where we take a great riverboat cruises, get a look at the Denali National Park and finish at the Kenai Peninsula where the killer whales put on a show.

Our sea tour begins with a float plane tour and salmon cook out at a beautiful glacier lodge

AAA Highroads airs Saturday nights at 8pm on 3TV.

For more information, visit: www.aaahighroads.com

Win six months of free pie for Father's Day with Piefection of Mesa

You can win your dad six months of free pie, that's one pie per month for the next six months, by just posting the best picture of your dad being awesome. Piefection of Mesa joins us with all the contest details, and some of the most popular pies for the holiday, including a "Choco 'Nana Nutter," which is similar to a banana cream pie, only way better.

Piefection Father's Day Contest

We are excited to share our Father's Day Contest with you! The contest begins today, so a great time for us to be on your show would be like June 12 or 13. Here are the details: Annual Father's Day Photo Contest!!!!! Win your dad 6 months of FREE PIE!!!! (One free pie per month for the next six months.) Just post the best pic of your dad being an AWESOME dad on social media and tag @piefectionaz. We will pick a favorite Friday, June 16th and announce it on Saturday June 17. The winner will win a pie a month for 6 months. The pie will be the winner's choice each month. Get Posting!!! And don't forget to place your Father's Day orders early- Dads love pie!!!!

Here's the description for Choco'Nana Nutter:

A chocolate cookie crust filled with

peanut butter chocolate pastry cream, and

a layer of banana slices, topped with a halo

of real whipped cream and sprinkled with

honey roasted peanuts.

There are three ways to order pies: online at piefectionaz.com, over the phone (480) 218-7437, or in person at the shop at 6731 E Brown Road, Mesa, 85205

For more information, visit: www.piefectionaz.com

6731 E Brown Rd

Mesa, AZ 85205

(480) 218-PIES (7437)

Open M-Sat 10am-6:30pm