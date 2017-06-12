Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday

Daniel Terry, 36, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Julianna Moreno were arrested after police found 10-year-old-boy beaten, bound and burned. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.

Police found Christian Pearson near the 1200 block of Poco Lane after reports of the 10-year-old not breathing.

Police discovered the boy had second- and third-degree burns and some bruising.

Emergency crews had to perform lifesaving treatment to the child.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Couple arrested after child found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley]

He was then transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Evidence suggested that the child's injuries were inflicted at the residence, while he was bound and restrained and unable to protect himself or flee.

Police arrested 36-year-old Daniel Terry, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Julianna Moreno.

They face multiple felony charges including child abuse and aggravated assault. Police have asked for their attempted-murder charge to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

The day of the incident, Moreno and Terry held a yard sale at their residence. Police ask anyone who attended the yard sale on June 8 to please contact Chino Valley police.

Evidence suggested that the child's injuries were inflicted at the residence, while he was bound and restrained and unable to protect himself or flee.

Police said the boy's biological father authorized the release of his son's name.

Sad update on our investigation. pic.twitter.com/o0aGvmJ5J1 — Chino Valley Police (@CVPDAZ) June 12, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.