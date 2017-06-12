20 Phoenix firefighters help battle dryer fire

Phoenix fire said no one was injured. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The fire spread to the house and attic. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Approximately 20 firefighters helped battle and control a dryer fire in southwest Phoenix early Monday morning, according to Phoenix fire.

The dryer fire, occurring near 40th Avenue and Nancy Lane, extended to the house and eventually into the attic.

No civilians or firefighters were injured and the initial 911 call was placed by the homeowner, Phoenix fire said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.