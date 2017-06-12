Diamondbacks players deliver new bicycles to Boys and Girls Club

Including the new bikes, kids got to take part in an obstacle course. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Chafin was one of the players attending. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Diamondbacks players delivered new bicycles to the Boys and Girls Club. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Andrew Chafin and Tom Wilhelmsen delivered new bicycles and helmets to the Warner A. Gabel Boys and Girls Club on Friday.

“It’s priceless, you can't beat seeing a kid smile especially getting something like a first bike,” said Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Chafin. “They were smiling ear to ear before they even walked in the room and they didn’t even know what they were getting.

It was part of the Diamondbacks Safelite AutoGlass Summer of Safety.

In addition to the brand-new bikes, Phoenix fire was on site to teach kids about bike helmet safety and escorted the kids through a bike safety obstacle course.

“It’s such great fun, they get to see bicycles, Diamondbacks have brought out players, they get new helmet,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Daniel Cheatham. “They get things they normally wouldn’t get so it’s great to see.”

.@BigCountry1739 helps the #Dbacks deliver more than 100 bikes to kids at @BGCMP as part of the team's Summer of Safety. #DbacksGiveBack pic.twitter.com/SylLazwPwP — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 9, 2017

