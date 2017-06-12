Northbound I-17 reopened after a crash at I-10

A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 just past the Interstate 10 ramps for almost an hour, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-17 northbound reopened after the crash at the I-10 Stack interchange just before 6:50 a.m.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

Update: I-17 northbound past Van Buren: All 3 lanes have reopened after a crash at the I-10 Stack interchange. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2017

REOPENED: I-17 northbound past Van Buren: Two left lanes reopened at the I-10 Stack interchange after a multi-vehicle crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2017

I-17 NB past Van Buren: Road blocked for multi-vehicle crash: Traffic exiting onto I-10. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/nTyJMfxcnA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2017

