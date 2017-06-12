Northbound I-17 reopened after a crash at I-10

By Arizona Department of Transportation
PHOENIX (ADOT) -

A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 just past the Interstate 10 ramps for almost an hour, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-17 northbound reopened after the crash at the I-10 Stack interchange just before 6:50 a.m.

