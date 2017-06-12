Farmers Insurance bringing hundreds of jobs to Phoenix, hosting hiring event

Farmers Insurance is hosting a hiring event at their new north Phoenix office building on June 15.

From 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., interested applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume to the new office.

The facility, located in north Phoenix near Interstate 17 and Pinnacle Peak Road, will house upwards of 1,000 employees and had its grand opening ceremony in May.

"Farmers Insurance opening one of their largest regional offices in the country, and tripling their employee base in Phoenix, shows that our region is top of mind for great national companies looking to expand," said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton in a news release. "Our outstanding talent pool, unmatched quality of life and supportive economic development team will help make this expansion a success."

Farmers hopes to hire an additional 400 new staff in Phoenix in the next year.

"Farmers has a proud history in Arizona of providing comprehensive insurance options and industry-leading service to our customers," said Keith Daly, chief claims officer for Farmers Insurance in a news release. "With the opening of this new facility, we look forward to expanding our ability to serve the needs of even more Farmers Insurance customers."

Farmers began operating in Arizona in 1929 and are currently the second largest insurer of homes and automobiles in Arizona.

