Phoenix police replace 13-year-old's stolen bicycle

After 13-year-old Alexander went into a store early one morning in May, he came out to find his bicycle stolen, according to a Phoenix Police Dept. Facebook post.

Alexander’s grandmother bought the bike for him from St. Mary’s and there was no real possible way for him to replace it.

Members of the Phoenix Police Dept. worked with the local WalMart at 1825 W. Bell Road to get Alexander a new bike.

“We all have the same belief system that we do what’s best for the community," a Phoenix police officer said. Sometimes we have to take people to jail and sometimes we get to help people get a new bike so it was really kind of a bonus for our day.”

Included with the bike was a helmet, safety light and most importantly, a bike lock.

“He was so appreciative. The funny thing is, he was 13 and when you ask him what ‘what do you want to be when you grow up’, he already knew," she said. "He wants to be in computer software and he already had plans and knows where he wants to go to school, it was so refreshing to meet someone with that way of being.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.