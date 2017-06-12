Man shot multiple times in Phoenix neighborhood

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police said a man in his mid-to-late 30s was shot multiple times in a Phoenix neighborhood early Friday morning.

The victim was shot twice in the back and once in the leg causing severe bleeding near 27th Street and Wood Street.

He was transported to the local hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said on scene.

No witnesses saw the suspect fire his weapon but several called the police about the gunshots.

The victim was found near a house where his girlfriend lives, who was asleep at the time.

Phoenix police are currently investigating the shooting.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.