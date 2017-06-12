Man shot multiple times in Phoenix neighborhood

Man shot multiple times in Phoenix neighborhoodPosted: Updated:
Wrong-way driver hits, kills sisters on I-17 in Phoenix
According to DPS spokesman Raul Garcia, there was only one 911 call reporting the wrong-way driver. That came in at 2:08 a.m. The second call reported the head-on collision.More >
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' disease
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' diseaseTwo recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.More >
Sheriff: Mom left her toddlers in a hot car to die, ignored their cries
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Phoenix police are investigating after a car ran into a crowd early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.More >
Prosecutors face challenges in case of missing Christine Mustafa
Former Maricopa Superior Court judge and U.S. Attorney in Arizona, Mel McDonald, says convicting Robert Interval, Jr. in the disappearance of his live-in girlfriend, Christine Mustafa, will be difficult for prosecutors but not impossible. Mustafa disappeared May 10, 2017, after she missed a shift at work.More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has spread up a ridge line toward a community in Payson.More >
Previously-deported felons from Honduras arrested in Arizona
Border Patrol officials say agents from the Ajo Station have arrested two previously-deported felons from Honduras.More >
Trump crashes New Jersey wedding
Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill got a big surprise at their wedding reception late Saturday night: a visit from President Donald Trump.More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has grown to about 750 acres as of Sunday night and some are on standby to evacuate. (June 11, 2017)More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used its site to dump an unwanted pet. (June 10, 2017)More >
Trump crashes wedding
Phoenix family builds incredible playhouse
A Phoenix family built a two-story playhouse that all of us would have died for as kids. (June 8, 2017)More >
Driver crashes into crowd
Police believe a driver intentionally plowed into a group of people in Phoenix overnight. (Sunday, June 11, 2017)More >
Thousands fill downtown Phoenix streets for 'Equality March'
Thousands of people filled Heritage Square to join a nationwide movement promoting a message of unity and equality. (June 11, 2017)More >