2-vehicle accident after a ran red light in Tempe

A truck with four passengers was hit after another truck ran a red light early Monday morning, according to Tempe police.

The truck with four passengers was heading northbound on Rural Road with a green light when another truck heading westbound on Guadalupe Road ran a red light causing the accident.

One of the vehicles took out a juncture box and smashed into a tree.

The driver of the truck with four passengers was transported to the hospital but his injuries were minor, police said.

The red-light runner was arrested for suspected DUI.

