Thousands fill downtown Phoenix streets for 'Equality March'

Participants said it's a way of voicing their concerns over the current political landscape and how they feel it's threatening the progress that has been made in the LGBTQ community. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Equality March in downtown Phoenix was one of many happening throughout the country from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Thousands of people were in downtown Phoenix to promote a message of unity and equality on Sunday at the Equality March. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Thousands of people filled Heritage Square to join a nationwide movement promoting a message of unity and equality.

"Just to show support and to show our kids that for people who don't have a voice we can be their voice," said Angie Kemper, a rally participant.

The Equality March in downtown Phoenix was one of many happening throughout the country from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles.

Participants said it's a way of voicing their concerns over the current political landscape and how they feel it's threatening the progress that has been made in the LGBTQ community.

“My message is equality. Trump has stepped on everything we have fought for the last 20 years,” said David Handley, another rally participant.

Tod Kemper was also at the rally, "To show support against anything that's gonna marginalize anyone."

Arizona Senator Katie Hobbs was the emcee at the events.

"We must stand together and that is what this rally is about," said Hobbs.

Other speakers at the event included Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

“When it comes to civil rights, not just in our LGBT citizens but for all be people in the United States of America. We will not go backwards, we will only go forwards," said Stanton.

"I tell you now, continue dissenting, continue resisting," said Congressman Ruben Gallego, who also attended the event.

During the event, there was a somber and touching moment of silence honoring the 49 lives taken at the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida nearly one year ago.

“We will never forget and will continue to honor the victims of that tragedy,” said Stanton before asking for the moment of silence.”

And some wise words from spoken from 5-year-old Charlotte Kemper wrapping up the event’s message.

"We fight against hate. We fight with love!"

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.