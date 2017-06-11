ADOT: Fire, crash cause 8-mile backup on I-17 in Black Canyon City

Motorists we advised to expect delays on Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City after a brush fire and crash caused traffic delays Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up about 8 miles on the I-17 south after a collision occurred around 4:30 p.m.. An earlier brush fire caused minor delays, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No lanes were blocked on the I-17. Drivers were advised to allow additional time when traveling through the area, according to ADOT.

No additional information was immediately available.

Delays on I-17 SB near Black Canyon City have not eased. Expect significant delays driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/k7S9sWHAt4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2017

The backup on I-17 southbound is building. All lanes are open, but there is an eight-mile backup. pic.twitter.com/7vBnR6ygAR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2017

