ADOT: Fire, crash cause 8-mile backup on I-17 in Black Canyon City

By News Staff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Motorists we advised to expect delays on Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City after a brush fire and crash caused traffic delays Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up about 8 miles on the I-17 south after a collision occurred around 4:30 p.m.. An earlier brush fire caused minor delays, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No lanes were blocked on the I-17. Drivers were advised to allow additional time when traveling through the area, according to ADOT.

No additional information was immediately available.

