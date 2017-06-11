Firefighters free 2 victims from car after crash

Two people were seriously hurt after a crash in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were trapped after getting into a crash in Phoenix and had to be saved by firefighters on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 22nd Street and Thomas Road.

According to fire crews, they had to pull a 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from the car to safety.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

