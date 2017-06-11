'Bowie Fire' in southeastern Arizona 90% contained

Map of the Bowie Fire. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The Bowie Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres. (Source: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

Firefighters are close to containing a wildfire in southeastern Arizona.

The Bowie Fire is 90 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

The fire started on June 7 by lightning near the Fort Bowie Historic Site, which is about 110 miles east of Tucson.

The wildfire has burned 3,036 acres.

There was a fire weather watch advised for Sunday, but with the lack of fuel, firefighters don't believe it'll grow.

