NOW HIRING: Scottsdale job fair this week

A Scottsdale job fair will be held Wednesday, June 14. Over 1,300 jobs will be available at the fair located at 5401 N. Scottsdale Road in the Double Tree Resort.

The fair will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and some of the companies will be hiring on the spot. Attendees should arrive dressed for an interview and bring plenty of resumes.

Attendance is free and job-seekers can RSVP online at jobertising.com.

Some of the companies featured at the fair include: Chase Bank, ACME Construction Supply Co. Inc., Honor Health, Sunrun, Arizona Federal Credit Union, Blue Star Resort and Golf, HP One, Coder Camps, PSCU, Dignity Memorial, Service Corporation International, Vanguard, 24-7 Intouch, Randstand and many more.

