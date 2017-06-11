Phoenix police looking for suspect in Subway robbery

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in a robbery of a Subway. Police say the robbery happened on April 28 and a Subway near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road.

The suspect entered the Subway and ordered a sandwich. As the suspect went to pay, he whispered to the 17-year-old employee to give him all the money, police say.

The suspect then showed the employee a handgun that was in his pocket. The victim gave him the money and the suspect fled on foot near 89th Drive.

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 35 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a beanie, a tank top and black and white checkered shorts with black shoes. He has tattoos covering his arms, chest and back.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

VIDEO! Suspect robs 91st Ave/ Thomas Subway and has tattoos covering both arms, chest and back. https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj 480-948-6377 pic.twitter.com/Yif9tbnoK6 — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) June 11, 2017

