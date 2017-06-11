Tee Fire burning near Black Canyon City grows to 1200 acres

The Tee Fire, burning southeast of Black Canyon City, has grown to 1200 acres since Saturday. The fire was first reported Saturday evening around 7 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire has reached 1200 acres in size. The Department of Forestry and Fire Management has taken over control of the fire.

According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning in hard to access terrain. Multiple air resources have been ordered to help suppress the fire. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

Air attack on #TeeFire. Fire 4mi. SE Black Canyon City. Forward progression stopped. 1200 acres. pic.twitter.com/fTVczgP8t3 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 11, 2017

Heavy air resources have helped stop forward progression on the #TeeFire burning 4 miles SE Black Canyon. Fire is est to be at 1200 acres. — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 11, 2017

#TeeFire burning 4mi. SE of #BlackCanyonCity is est. at 700 acres. Multiple aircraft and ground crews ordered. Please stay out of the area! — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 11, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.