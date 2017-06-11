Tee Fire burning near Black Canyon City grows to 1200 acres

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Tee Fire, burning southeast of Black Canyon City, has grown to 1200 acres since Saturday. The fire was first reported Saturday evening around 7 p.m. 

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire has reached 1200 acres in size. The Department of Forestry and Fire Management has taken over control of the fire. 

According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning in hard to access terrain. Multiple air resources have been ordered to help suppress the fire. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.