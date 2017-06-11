Tee Fire burning near Black Canyon City grows to 1200 acres

Tee Fire burning near Black Canyon City grows to 1200 acresPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Phoenix police are investigating after a car ran into a crowd early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a car ran into a crowd early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
Recall: Over 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products pulled from shelves
Recall: Over 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products pulled from shelves
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
2 Texas toddlers died after being left in car overnight, sheriff says
2 Texas toddlers died after being left in car overnight, sheriff saysTwo young sisters died after after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said Friday.More >Two young sisters died after after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said Friday.More >
Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves one man dead
Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves one man dead
A man has died following an early morning shooting Saturday at a strip club in Phoenix.More >
A man has died following an early morning shooting Saturday at a strip club in Phoenix.More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
Grieving family distraught after burglars steal irreplaceable items
Grieving family distraught after burglars steal irreplaceable items
A devastating week was made even worse for a west Phoenix family after burglars broke in and stole jewelry that belonged to their recently-deceased relative.More >
A devastating week was made even worse for a west Phoenix family after burglars broke in and stole jewelry that belonged to their recently-deceased relative.More >
54-year-old man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in Chandler
54-year-old man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in Chandler
A 54-year old man has been arrested for DUI after he was involved in a fatal crash in Chandler Friday morning. Michael David Barrow was arrested following the accident near Price and Elliot roads.More >
A 54-year old man has been arrested for DUI after he was involved in a fatal crash in Chandler Friday morning. Michael David Barrow was arrested following the accident near Price and Elliot roads.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Witnesses told officers that the collision occurred after an argument between two groups and may have been an intentional act.More >
Witnesses told officers that the collision occurred after an argument between two groups and may have been an intentional act.More >
Update: 1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix identified
Update: 1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix identified
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by the family's rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr. (June 9, 2017)More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used its site to dump an unwanted pet. (June 10, 2017)More >
Grieving family distraught after burglars steal irreplaceable items
Grieving family distraught after burglars steal irreplaceable items
A devastating week made even worse for a west Phoenix family after burglars break-in and steal jewelry that belonged to their recently deceased relative. (June 10, 2017)More >
Police sing Backstreet Boys
Police sing Backstreet Boys
Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves one man dead
Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves one man dead
A man has died following an early morning shooting Saturday at a strip club in Phoenix.More >
A man has died following an early morning shooting Saturday at a strip club in Phoenix.More >