Beagle waits for foster home while her owner is deployed

A patient beagle has been waiting for a year for a foster home while her owner is serving overseas in the military.

The Arizona Humane Society's (AHS) Project Active Duty program provides temporary foster care while a dog's owner is deployed until they can match the dog with a foster family.

Kelly the beagle's owner will return from active duty in 2018 and the two will be reunited then.

Kelly has been in the Project Active Duty Program for a year and has yet to find her own foster family. AHS is looking for a good match for Kelly and says that life in a kennel has been hard for her.

AHS said she has a strong desire to be near people but her curiosity and strong sense of smell can lead her out of the yard if no one is watching.

However, AHS says long walks, playtime with other dogs or kids, chewing on a bone and being part of a family will keep her content. Kelly is leash-trained and house-trained and knows the basic commands.

Families that are interested in being Kelly's temporary foster family can call the Arizona Humane Society at 602-997-7585 ext. 2156.

