Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 100 acres

A wildfire burning outside Payson has grown to about 100 acres. According to the Forest Service, the Highline Fire was reported Saturday afternoon and has since burned about 100 acres as of Sunday evening.

The fire is burning northwest of Payson in the Tonto National Forest near the Mogollon Rim. The fire is being fought with six engines, four crews, two Type 3 helicopters and one air tanker.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.