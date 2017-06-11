Highline Fire burning over 500 acres outside Payson

Crews have been fighting the flames from the air and the ground. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

A wildfire burning over 500 acres outside Payson is burning as of Monday night and some are on standby to evacuate.

According to the Forest Service, the Highline Fire was reported Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning northeast of Payson in the Tonto National Forest near Hell's Canyon on the Mogollon Rim.

The flames continue to spread up a ridge line near the community called Bonita Creek in Payson where people watch as the helicopters armed with water battle the fire.

A precautionary pre-evacuation notification is in effect for that community, crews said.

Some firefighters live in the very community they're protecting.

Firefighters are using hand crews, engines, water tenders dozers and helicopters to fight the flames. Air tankers were used on Sunday and will assist those on the ground.

It's expected to be another windy day on Monday with the hot and dry weather expected to continue.

The terrain is remote and rough.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

