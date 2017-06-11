Highline Fire burning outside Payson

Crews have been fighting the flames from the air and the ground. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

A wildfire that started June 10 continues to burn outside Payson.

According to the Forest Service, the Highline Fire was reported the afternoon of Saturday, June 10.

The fire is burning northeast of Payson in the Tonto National Forest near Hell's Canyon on the Mogollon Rim.

The fire is currently 44 percent contained and has burned 5,737 acres.

The flames continue to spread up a ridge line near the community called Bonita Creek in Payson where people watch as the helicopters armed with water battle the fire.

The small communities of La Cienega and Ellison Creek Estates were evacuated.

Firefighters are using hand crews, engines, water tenders dozers and helicopters to fight the flames. Air tankers were used on Sunday and will assist those on the ground.

The terrain is remote and rough. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

#HighlineFire June 17 afternoon update with Operations Section Chief Jayson Coil. pic.twitter.com/x2TpncAacQ — Highline Fire (@HighlineFire) June 17, 2017

FS LEO Gerry Parker captured shots of #HighineFire while assisting with closure.



Official info at https://t.co/uRFBzZkZPy @TontoForest pic.twitter.com/8GsP7IdZpF — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) June 11, 2017

