Man hospitalized after falling from cliff at Salt River

A man is hospitalized after falling from Mud Cliffs at the Salt River Saturday night. According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an injured male.

MCSO said the victim was walking near the cliffs when he fell from the cliff head first into the rocks below. Bystanders performed CPR until deputies arrived to the scene.

MCSO paramedics revived the man and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not known at this time.

Lake Patrol detectives are investigating the incident.

