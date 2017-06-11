Wrong-way driver arrested after single-vehicle crash in Scottsdale

A wrong-way driver was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in Scottsdale early Sunday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a report of a wrong-way driver on Loop 101 near McDowell Road came in around 3:30 a.m.

The driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes at the McDowell exit.

DPS said the vehicle stopped on the ramp, then started moving the wrong way up the ramp and struck the right side of the barrier wall.

The driver was found impaired and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

