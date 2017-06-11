Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday

Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.

A strong trough is tracking from the Pacific Northwest toward the Great Basing Sunday and Monday. While conditions will remain dry, it will usher in a cooler air mass into Arizona and kick up southwesterly winds as it drags a cold front through the state.

Southwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible across Northern and Central Arizona during this period. Valley wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are also possible.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service once again for Northern Arizona from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday due to strong winds, low relative humidity below 10 percent and dry fuels. This recipe creates a high fire danger.

Below average temperatures continue statewide through Tuesday before high pressure strengthens over the Southwest. This high pressure will bring about the hottest daytime highs so far of the year, with the southern deserts in the 110 to 115 range by Friday.

Grand Canyon country and the lower elevations of Yavapai County will see highs around 105.

In Phoenix Sunday, the forecast high is 98, with 92 Monday and 98 again Tuesday. The seasonal average high is 103. By Wednesday, highs will be around 105 with close to 110 Thursday and above 110 next Saturday.

Morning lows toward the end of the week will be in the 80s. Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be issued by the National Weather Service during this heatwave.

Skies will be generally sunny, but in the high country, smoke will be visible from area wildfires over the next several days.

