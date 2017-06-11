Lower temperatures for Sunday and MondayPosted: Updated:
Weather BlogMore>>
-
Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday
Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday
Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.More >
Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.More >
Outlook for 2017
Hurricanes: Storms like no other
Hurricanes: Storms like no other
A truly majestic storm, hurricanes are like no other storm on earth. We can’t prevent hurricanes from forming, but through history, we have learned to better predict the storms' intensity, paths and destruction.More >
A truly majestic storm, hurricanes are like no other storm on earth. We can’t prevent hurricanes from forming, but through history, we have learned to better predict the storms' intensity, paths and destruction.More >
Red Flag Warning issued for Kaibab National Forest this weekend
Red Flag Warning issued for Kaibab National Forest this weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kaibab National Forest for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. both days.More >
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kaibab National Forest for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. both days.More >
Temperatures dropping slightly this weekend and into next week
Temperatures dropping slightly this weekend and into next week
Less hot temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days as a trough begins to push through the Pacific Northwest.More >
Less hot temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days as a trough begins to push through the Pacific Northwest.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!
Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!
When the Valley heat is just too much to handle, a two-hour road trip offers relief. It's often 15 degrees cooler in the Prescott area, which is just perfect for exploring all kinds of adventures.More >
When the Valley heat is just too much to handle, a two-hour road trip offers relief. It's often 15 degrees cooler in the Prescott area, which is just perfect for exploring all kinds of adventures.More >
What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona
What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Phoenix police are investigating after a car ran into a crowd early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a car ran into a crowd early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
2 Texas toddlers died after being left in car overnight, sheriff says
2 Texas toddlers died after being left in car overnight, sheriff saysTwo young sisters died after after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said Friday.More >Two young sisters died after after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said Friday.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
Recall: Over 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products pulled from shelves
Recall: Over 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products pulled from shelves
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >