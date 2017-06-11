Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot

Phoenix police are investigating after a car ran into a crowd early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. (3TV/ CBS 5)

Witnesses told officers that the collision occurred after an argument between two groups and may have been an intentional act. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrians crash in a parking lot.

Officers found three pedestrians with injuries suffered during the collision.

Two were taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police said that one person had minor injuries and remained on scene.

Officers determined that the three were standing in the parking lot when the driver of a blue sedan struck them.

The driver then fled the area and abandoned the car a short distance away.

Police are looking for the male driver and a male passenger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

