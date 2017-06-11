Silent Witness: Man received thousands to fix elderly woman's car, didn't return

Silent Witness was asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly received more than $12,000 from an elderly woman to repair a dent in her car, but never did the work, according to a news release.

On March 22, the man allegedly spoke with the 79-year-old woman in a Fry's parking lot in the 4700 block of N. 20th Street and she agreed to allow him to fix a dent on her vehicle, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The man followed her home. When they arrived, the man allegedly told the woman he would need to rent a $4,500 tool. The woman agreed and gave him the money, according to the news release.

On March 27, the man returned to the woman's home and "talked her into" withdrawing $8,000 for him to get the original $4,500 back. Since giving the man additional money, he has not been seen again and no work was performed on the woman's vehicle, according to the news release.

He was described as a white man, about 50-to-60 years old. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 300 pounds and had a goatee, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

