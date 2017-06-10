Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Buckeye

An 18-month-old child was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after falling into a pool in Buckeye.

Just after 7 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a home near Broadway and 256th Avenue.

The first crew arrived within 2 minutes of the initial 911 dispatch.

Crews found a bystander providing CPR to an unresponsive 18-month-old toddler.

Crews were able to get pulses back on the toddler. The child was then airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials say the pool did not have a fence and did not appear to have any kind of protective barrier or safety equipment.

It is not known how long the toddler was in the water.

"After preliminary investigation, it does not appear to be anything of a criminal nature," said Sgt. Jason Weeks with the Buckeye Police Department.

