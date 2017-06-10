Kingman PD: Man suspected of sexual abuse arrested

Kingman police arrested a 70-year-old man on Thursday suspected of sexual abuse, according to a news release.

Charles Louis Napolitano was arrested on two charges of sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Kingman Police Department.

Police said the alleged victim is a 12-year-old girl who lives in the same neighborhood as Napolitano. An investigation began when the victim's family became aware of the sexual abuse allegations, according to the news release.

An investigation revealed Napolitano allegedly engaged in activity described as "grooming behavior" since Napolitano met the girl in the summer of 2016, according to the news release.

There were allegations that in September of 2016, Napolitano allegedly hugged and groped the girl’s breasts. The most recent incident reportedly happened on June 2 when witnesses also allegedly saw Napolitano hug and grope the girl's breasts, and make suggestive comments to her, according to the news release.

Detectives served a search warrant at Napolitano's home in the 3900 block of Rainbow Drive where he was taken into custody.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.