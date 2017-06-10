Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe

A café catering to cat lovers says someone used its site to dump an unwanted pet.

Melissa Pruitt, owner of La Gattara Cat Café in Tempe, says she stopped by the shop after hours this week, found the mail slot on the door propped open, and spotted a kitten outside the enclosed play area.

She believes the kitten was shoved through the mail slot.

“That cat could have gotten stuck in there,” says Pruitt. “The cat could have gotten stuck in the fence that we have.”

La Gattara opened three weeks ago and has yet to install surveillance cameras. Pruitt she will immediately have the mail slots on the door sealed shut.

Pruitt says the café often fields calls from cat owners seeking advice. She says the café works closely with a rescue, and she would have been able to connect the culprit to resources.

“The bottom line is that was not the right thing to do,” says Pruitt. “That wasn't their last resort; they could have waited until we were open.”

The kitten, now named “Chance,” was checked out at the vet to make sure he's healthy enough to be around the other cat residents. He will be up for adoption in a couple weeks.

