Drone captures video of crews fighting fire near Lake Pleasant

Peoria fire crews battled a fire in an abandoned house in the Cow Town area near Lake Pleasant Saturday.

Often, we just see pictures from the ground, but this time, a drone gave us a birds-eye view of the firefighting efforts.

Peoria firefighters along wth crews from North County Fire & Medical District and Daisy Mountain Fire Department, responded to the fire in the abandoned house late Saturday afternoon.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames and keep it from spreading to the surrounding brush.

Np one was hurt.

PMFD along with other jurisdictions responding to an abandoned house fire in the Cow Town area near SR74 / Lake Pleasant Fire under control pic.twitter.com/jfzr97F7ni — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) June 11, 2017

