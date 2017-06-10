Grieving family distraught after burglars steal irreplaceable items

A devastating week was made even worse for a west Phoenix family after burglars broke in and stole jewelry that belonged to their recently-deceased relative.

"It's really, really disturbing," Laurel Thompson said.

The mother of two distraught and disgusted after her home near 91st Avenue and Thomas was burglarized. It happened the day after her own mother passed away.

"They had come in and trashed my room taken all of my mother's jewelry that I'd had for like an hour and a half since I got it and the money we had for her funeral," said Thompson.

Many of the pieces of jewelry she says are simply irreplaceable.

In addition to those items, Thompson says the crooks also made off with about $4,000 she'd set aside to get her through the summer, Thompson is a teacher.

"If they're preying on people that just lost somebody, that's disgusting but if they're just taking other people's stuff it's disgusting," she said.

Her canary security camera captured the pair of bandits as they rummaged through her living room Friday night. Just before they walked out her front door to leave, they noticed the camera. One of the guys came back and stole that too.

Thompson and her daughters were not home, she said they left about 45 minutes before the men broke in through her bedroom window.

It was her older daughter who discovered the place had been ransacked after returning from babysitting.

"Had she come home a little bit earlier she would have walked in to two men," Thompson said adding, "in one of the videos you can see a flashlight in one hand and a gun in the other and probably would have hurt my child."

Neighbors told Thompson that other homes in the area have been broken into recently as well.

Phoenix Police confirm they're looking into Thompson's case.

"It's the saddest thing ever, I was holding my mom's hand the day before yesterday.. and so I don't have my mom and I don't have any of her things," Thompson said.

She shared the video in the hopes that someone will recognize the thieves from the video and turn them in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police.