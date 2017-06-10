7-year-old girl hopes to spread love by hugging police officers

A little girl is hugging her way to people's hearts all across the country.

Rosalyn Baldwin is a 7-year-old girl from Louisiana who is traveling around the country, letting law enforcement officers know they are loved and appreciated, one hug at a time.

Rosalyn hopes to collect hugs in all fifty states.

In a country that often seems more divided than united, it might be the little things -- like hugs -- that help set a meaningful tone of healing and gratitude.

According to her website, "Rosalyn’s mission is to journey throughout the country as a beacon of light, love and joy, uniting communities by demonstrating her sincere love and appreciation for those who have committed their lives to serving and protecting the people of our nation."

She hasn't made it to Arizona yet, but when she does, we will make sure to capture all those hugs and smiles for you.

You can keep up with Rosalyn's journey on Facebook.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.