54-year-old man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in Chandler

A 54-year old man has been arrested for DUI after he was involved in a fatal crash in Chandler Friday morning.

Michael David Barrow was arrested following the accident near Price and Elliot roads.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Chandler crash]

The victim, 75-year-old Jack Spallone, was killed in the 2-car collision.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are still being investigated.

The victim's cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

