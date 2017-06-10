Multi-car crash injures 2, prompts street closure in Glendale

Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Glendale on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least two people were injured during a crash Saturday evening involving three vehicles in Glendale.

The collision occurred around 5 p.m. at N. 67th and W. Alice avenues, fire officials said.

Seven people were involved in the crash, mostly children. A male driver suffered serious injuries and another passenger suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Northbound 67th Avenue near Alice Avenue was closed after the crash, and traffic was diverted.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.