Multi-car crash injures 2, prompts street closure in Glendale

1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
2 Texas toddlers died after being left in car overnight, sheriff says
Officials: Mom tapes son to chair, takes other child to swim
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
Recall: Over 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products pulled from shelves
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Elderly man dies after hit and run in Phoenix
An elderly man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car that fled the scene Friday morning.More >
4-year-old dies of ‘dry drowning’ days after swimming trip
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
Teen accidentally shot, killed by friend with BB gun
A 15-year-old California boy has died after his friend accidentally shot him in the chest with a pellet gunMore >
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
Daphne man suffers severe facial injuries following dog attack on Delta flight
Hot air balloon accident injures 1 person
Authorities say one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accident. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2r4bLYN.More >
Dirty Dining June 9: This week's restaurants are keeping it clean!
Every week, we show you Phoenix-area restaurants who not keeping a clean kitchen.
Every week, we show you Phoenix-area restaurants who not keeping a clean kitchen.
