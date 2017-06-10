Brothers accused of selling synthetic drug in Phoenix area

An Arizona grand jury indicted brothers Omar and Nathmi Abuarar for allegedly selling the synthetic drug called "spice" in mini-markets in the Phoenix metro area. (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

An Arizona grand jury has indicted two brothers for allegedly selling the synthetic drug called "spice" in mini-markets in the Phoenix metro area.

The state Attorney General's Office says Omar Abuarar is accused of 11 felony counts including conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, sale of a dangerous drug and possession of a dangerous drug for sale.

Nathmi Abuarar is accused of nine felony counts.

Authorities say the brothers allegedly sold spice in smoke shops from August 2016 to last month.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers also reported finding a storage locker where Omar Abuarar and Nathmi Abuarar allegedly stored their packets of spice.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday if either of the brothers has a lawyer yet.

