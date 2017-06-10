Cleaning up for a cause! Volunteers lend a hand at senior community

More than 100 volunteers took vacuums, dust cloths and Windex in hand Saturday, as they dedicated their morning to helping the elderly in need.

Volunteers from organizations such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and the Cartwright School District helped clean up 20 apartments at the Casa de Primavera senior housing community near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix.

"There are a lot of people in need in our community," said volunteer Mariah Tavison as she mopped the floor at an apartment at the community. The 82-year-old man living in the apartment shared that he has two bad knees, and that getting around and doing housework is nearly impossible.

"This really means a lot to the folks who live here; it's wonderful," said Erin Tangen, social services coordinator at Casa de Primavera.

The local effort was part of a nationwide campaign that included over 200 community service events. Chicanos Por La Causa says its volunteers generated more than 40K hours in volunteerism throughout last year. They hope that number is surpassed, all in part due to events like this Saturday's.

