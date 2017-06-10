Divers searching for man in Bartlett Lake

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office divers are searching for a man in Bartlett Lake.

MCSO said a man in his 20s went under water near Rattlesnake Cove and did not resurface.

The scene is still under investigation.

MCSO Divers on scene at Bartlett Lake, searching for a male in his 20's who went under water near rattlesnake cove and didn't resurface. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 10, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.