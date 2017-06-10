Divers recover body of man who drowned in Bartlett Lake

By News Staff
BARTLETT LAKE, AZ

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office divers recovered the body of a man who drowned Saturday afternoon in Bartlett Lake.

MCSO said a man in his 20s went under water near Rattlesnake Cove and did not resurface. 

Authorities said the victim slipped off of a rock and fell into the water.

The victim was not identified.

No additional information was immediately available.

