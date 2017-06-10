Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas

Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly speak at the commission of the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Galveston, Texas. (Source: CNN Newsource)

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) -- A new warship named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was wounded during a deadly 2011 shooting, has been put into active service following a commissioning ceremony in Texas.

During Saturday's ceremony in the Gulf Coast city of Galveston, Giffords told a crowd she was honored the ship will carry her name and the vessel is "strong and tough, just like her crew."

Various speakers, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said Giffords' strength and courage made her worthy of being the namesake of the Navy's newest ship.

The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.

Giffords' husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, was in the Navy.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords will be based in San Diego.

I've seen a lot of military planes, spacecraft, and ships in my life, but I have to say: this one is pretty cool. #USSGG pic.twitter.com/bE6UGCAZvA — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) June 10, 2017

If you’re looking for strength and courage, look no further than this incredible crew. I am so thankful for their service. #USSGG pic.twitter.com/T7S1OpaJfI — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 10, 2017

This Saturday is the Commissioning ceremony of the #USSGG! @ShuttleCDRKelly & I are excited for friends and family join us in Galveston. pic.twitter.com/DsLToCjiep — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 8, 2017

