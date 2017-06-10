Red Flag Warning issued for Kaibab National Forest this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kaibab National Forest for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. both days. The warning comes after a forecast of strong winds and low humidity.

The strongest winds are expected on Sunday, when a wind advisory has also been issued, according to the National Weather Service.

Visitors to Kaibab National Forest are advised not to have a campfire during this time. The advisory covers all campfires in the affected area, including developed campgrounds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or imminent. The campfire advisory will remain in effect until the Red Flag Warning ends.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.