Temperatures dropping slightly this weekend and into next week

Less hot temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days as a trough begins to push through the Pacific Northwest.

This trough will send a strong ridge of high pressure that's been sitting over Arizona for the past several days towards the east. As it shifts, daytime highs will gradually take a dive.

Southwesterly winds ahead of the next weather system will kick up, especially across northern Arizona Saturday and Sunday. With no rain in the forecast and dry fuel in place, the National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for the high country from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds of up to 40 mph combined with low relative humidity below 10 percent will create a high fire danger. Valley winds will range from 10 to 20 mph.

High pressure strengthens again towards the middle of next week, sending temperatures soaring once more.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 102 Saturday, 98 Sunday, 91 Monday and 98 Tuesday. Triple-digits return Wednesday with highs around 110 by next Friday. Skies will be generally sunny throughout this period.

