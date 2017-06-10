Shooting at Phoenix gentleman's club leaves one man dead

A bullet hole can be seen in the door of the club (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man has died following an early morning shooting Saturday at a gentleman's club in Phoenix.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Plush Gentleman's Club near 17th Street and McDowell Road.

The victim has been identified as James Oliver Tuner, 26.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., police say two groups of men inside the club were engaged in an altercation.

According to Phoenix police, one of the groups was asked to leave. About five minutes later, a suspect entered the club and fired several shots.

One man was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

According to local community action officer Ben Harris, the club does not have a license to sell or serve alcohol and also does not have a permit to allow partial nude dancing despite being a 'gentleman's club.'

"Between Patrol officers and I, we will do our best to stay on top of this location with random inspections. We are in communication with the property owner, to determine the future of the property," Harris said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.