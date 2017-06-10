Victim has died after early morning shooting at Phoenix gentleman's club

A man has died following an early morning shooting Saturday at an adult nightclub in Phoneix.

The shooting reportedly happened at the "Plush Gentleman's Club" near 17th Street and McDowell Road.

The victim has been identified as James Oliver Tuner, 26.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., police say two groups of men inside the bar were engaged in an altercation.

According to Phoenix police, one of the groups was asked to leave. About five minutes later, a suspect entered the bar and fired several shots.

One man was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.