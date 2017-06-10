Man in critical condition following Phoenix bar shooting

A man is in critical condition following a shooting near 17th Street and McDowell Road Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., two groups of men inside of a bar were engaged in an altercation.

According to Phoenix police, one of the groups was asked to leave. About five minutes later, a suspect entered the bar and fired several shots.

A man was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

