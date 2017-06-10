Fire crews clear scene following ammonia leak at Phoenix warehouse

Phoenix firefighters are responding to an ammonia leak at Reddy Ice Warehouse near 40th St and Broadway Road. (Source: Phoenix Fire)

Phoenix firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at Reddy Ice Warehouse near 40th St and Broadway Road Saturday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, people were evacuated from the building.

There was a reported ammonia leak in one of the rooms, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Firefighters evacuated people for safety reasons.

Before 7:00 a.m., Phoenix fire crews contained the scene after they determined there were no ammonia levels detected within the building.

The Phoenix Fire Department turned the building back over to Reddy Ice.

Fire crews on scene of a 1st alarm ammonia leak 40th St & Southern. Building evacuated. Haz-Mat crews now checking if leak secured. pic.twitter.com/O4NftAWqCz — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 10, 2017

