U2's world tour features 'border' poetry by ASU professor

U2's world tour features 'border' poetry by ASU professorPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
Officials: Mom tapes son to chair, takes other child to swim
Officials: Mom tapes son to chair, takes other child to swim
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
UPDATE: Kids light fidget spinner on fire, spark 30-acre fire
UPDATE: Kids light fidget spinner on fire, spark 30-acre fire
No information about what kind of punishment the two kids are possibly facing was immediately available.More >
No information about what kind of punishment the two kids are possibly facing was immediately available.More >
4-year-old dies of ‘dry drowning’ days after swimming trip
4-year-old dies of ‘dry drowning’ days after swimming trip
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
Alabama man attacked by another passenger's emotional support dog on Delta flight
Dog attacks Daphne man on Delta Flight
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Couple arrested after child found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley
Couple arrested after child found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley
Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.More >
Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.More >
Dirty Dining June 9: This week restaurants are keeping it clean!
Dirty Dining June 9: This week restaurants are keeping it clean!
Every week, we show you Phoenix-area restaurants who not keeping a clean kitchen. But this week, it's a Dirty Dining first: no restaurants had a significant number of major violations. And we found several with perfect scores.More >
Every week, we show you Phoenix-area restaurants who not keeping a clean kitchen. But this week, it's a Dirty Dining first: no restaurants had a significant number of major violations. And we found several with perfect scores.More >
'Just go': In a final, selfless act, a father of 5 pushed his wife to safety
'Just go': In a final, selfless act, a father of 5 pushed his wife to safety
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >
Derek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.
Click to learn more about Derek.
This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
wet n wild
Fighting sickness at swimming pools and water parks
Fighting sickness at swimming pools and water parks
You may remember last year there was a "crypto outbreak" at dozens of Valley public pools and water parks. Hundreds of kids came down with the violent stomach illness caused by a parasite in the water.More >
You may remember last year there was a "crypto outbreak" at dozens of Valley public pools and water parks. Hundreds of kids came down with the violent stomach illness caused by a parasite in the water.More >
$1 million bond set for boyfriend of missing Phoenix mother
$1 million bond set for boyfriend of missing Phoenix mother
A $1 million bond has been set for a Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with his missing girlfriend Christine Mustafa. Robert John Interval didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance Friday.More >
A $1 million bond has been set for a Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with his missing girlfriend Christine Mustafa. Robert John Interval didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance Friday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Update: 1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix identified
Update: 1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix identified
A 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by the family's rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr. (June 9, 2017)More >
Boy mauled, killed by rottweiler has been identified
Boy mauled, killed by rottweiler has been identified
A toddler mauled and killed by his family's rottweiler Friday has been identified.More >
A toddler mauled and killed by his family's rottweiler Friday has been identified.More >
Daphne man suffers severe facial injuries following dog attack on Delta flight
Daphne man suffers severe facial injuries following dog attack on Delta flightDaphne man suffers severe facial injuries following dog attack on Delta flightMore >
Officials: Mom tapes son to chair, takes other child to swim
Officials: Mom tapes son to chair, takes other child to swim
(Source: WKBN via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Initial court appearance of Robert Interval
VIDEO: Initial court appearance of Robert Interval
Police have arrested the live-in boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance. Robert John Interval Jr., 37, was arrested and booked on one count of first-degree murder. The body of Christine Mustafa still has not been found.More >
Police have arrested the live-in boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance. Robert John Interval Jr., 37, was arrested and booked on one count of first-degree murder. The body of Christine Mustafa still has not been found.More >
4-year-old dies of ‘dry-drowning’ days after swimming trip
4-year-old dies of ‘dry-drowning’ days after swimming trip
(Source: KTRK via CNN)More >