Dirty Dining June 9: This week restaurants are keeping it clean!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, we show you Phoenix-area restaurants who not keeping a clean kitchen.

But this week, it's a Dirty Dining first! No restaurants had a significant number of major violations.

And we found several with perfect scores.

Check out our Dean's List:

Teriyaki Kitchen
2028 W. Guadalupe Rd.
Mesa, AZ 85202

Serrano's Mexican Food
6440 S. Rural Rd.
Tempe, AZ 85283

Streets of NY
16838 N. Seventh St.
Phoenix

Rice to You
5132 W. McDowell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Firehouse Subs
20852 E. Rittenhouse Rd.
Queen Creek AZ 85142

Pizza Hut
10050 W. Bell Rd.
Sun City AZ 85373

The Wise Owl
255 N. Washington Street
Wickenburg AZ 85358

Burger King
394 N. Litchfield Rd.
Goodyear AZ 85338

Einstein Bros. Cafe
122 N. 2nd Street
Phoenix AZ 85004

Burger King
501 W Pima Street
Gila Bend AZ 85337

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining reports]

