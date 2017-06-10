Dirty Dining June 9: This week restaurants are keeping it clean!

Every week, we show you Phoenix-area restaurants who not keeping a clean kitchen.

But this week, it's a Dirty Dining first! No restaurants had a significant number of major violations.

And we found several with perfect scores.

Check out our Dean's List:

Teriyaki Kitchen

2028 W. Guadalupe Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85202

Serrano's Mexican Food

6440 S. Rural Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85283

Streets of NY

16838 N. Seventh St.

Phoenix

Rice to You

5132 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85035

Firehouse Subs

20852 E. Rittenhouse Rd.

Queen Creek AZ 85142

Pizza Hut

10050 W. Bell Rd.

Sun City AZ 85373

The Wise Owl

255 N. Washington Street

Wickenburg AZ 85358

Burger King

394 N. Litchfield Rd.

Goodyear AZ 85338

Einstein Bros. Cafe

122 N. 2nd Street

Phoenix AZ 85004

Burger King

501 W Pima Street

Gila Bend AZ 85337

