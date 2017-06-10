Brush fire shuts down Peoria road shortly

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
A brush fire shut down a Peoria road shortly as fire crews battled the blaze. (Source: Peoria Fire and Medical Dept.)
(Source: Peoria Fire and Medical Dept.) (Source: Peoria Fire and Medical Dept.)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A brush fire shut down a Peoria road shortly while fire crews battled the blaze Friday.

Traffic was slowed on 83rd Avenue just south of Union Hills Drive as fire crews worked to put out hot spots.

The brush fire was extinguished quickly, according to Peoria fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

