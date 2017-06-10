Brush fire shuts down Peoria road shortly

A brush fire shut down a Peoria road shortly as fire crews battled the blaze. (Source: Peoria Fire and Medical Dept.)

A brush fire shut down a Peoria road shortly while fire crews battled the blaze Friday.

Traffic was slowed on 83rd Avenue just south of Union Hills Drive as fire crews worked to put out hot spots.

The brush fire was extinguished quickly, according to Peoria fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

PFMD responding to brush fire near 83rd ave and Union Hills. E193 quickly extinguished the flames. pic.twitter.com/bmlGrAgB1t — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) June 9, 2017

83rd ave south of Union Hills closed due to brush fire, heavy traffic in the area, please avoid. pic.twitter.com/yPjcGxXC4V — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) June 9, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.