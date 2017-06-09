Fighting sickness at swimming pools and water parks

You may remember last year there was a "crypto outbreak" at dozens of Phoenix-area public pools and water parks.

Hundreds of kids came down with the violent stomach illness caused by a parasite in the water.

During the off season, Wet 'n' Wild water park in north Phoenix installed a 500-thousand dollar filtration system.

So, with the smell of sunblock and chlorine in the air, you know it’s summertime, and the park is using the new system every day. Thousands of families come through the gates of Wet 'n' Wild every day.

"I like the lazy river and the pool," said Averie.

For 5-year-old Averie, summertime means spending time at her favorite place: Wet 'n' Wild.

"The red and yellow slide. Because I get two persons and I go with my mom and you, like, scream if you want," said Averie.

With safety at the forefront, Wet 'n' Wild has installed a new UV filtration system.

"What it does is work with our current chlorine system and deactivates any organisms in the water including chlorine-resistant pathogens," said Heather Austin of Wet 'n' Wild.

The UV light kills everything on contact.

"They are on every feature in the park. We are the only water park in Arizona that has UV filters on every attraction" said Austin.

Wet 'n' Wild also teamed up with the CDC to set new swimmer guidelines. Signs are posted throughout the park.

"Within two weeks of having diarrhea or other sicknesses, it's best to just stay away," said Austin.

But the most important rule of all involves kids still in diapers.

"If your child is in a diaper, please keep them in a swim diaper. We have some available if you forgot them at home," said Austin.

The park also installed showers at the entry of the park for people to use before and after they have fun.

"If we work together, along with the UV filter system and our patrons' safe swimming habits, we are going to have a great summer this year," said Austin.

