Rent your driveway or get cheap parking with 'Air Garage,' created by ASU students

Arizona State University parking permits don't come cheap; they sell for $200 to nearly $800 a year.

"It started with an idea to help students find cheaper parking, that was our sole mission," said app co-founder and ASU junior Scott Fitsimones.

Driveway or garage spaces on Air Garage range in price, but some rent for as little as $50 a semester. You go to the website and choose which available location you want. The app connects the homeowner to the student for a rented space.

"It became a win-win situation for everyone," Fitsimones said. "Students could find cheaper parking and homeowners could make extra money every month."

[Related: Gov. Ducey looks to expand Airbnb industry in AZ]

Fitsimones, who's at a tech conference in California, said they're talking to investors and ASU law students.

"We want to make sure what we're doing is 100 percent within zoning ordinances," he said.

But folks with the City of Tempe and Phoenix say it's not clear if this is skirting the law. Tempe has ordinances against displaying a product outside your home related to your business -- in this case, a car. Phoenix said if you take money for gain, your residential zoning becomes commercial.

Fitsimones said they are still ironing out those details, but they plan to start matching students with homeowners in the fall, and they have even bigger plans after that.

"All of these games at ASU, the Cardinals games, the hockey games, so many events where parking is a nightmare," he said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.