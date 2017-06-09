Vehicle rolls over in Gilbert, 2 seriously injured

A single-vehicle rollover left two seriously injured. (Source: Gilbert Fire Rescue)

The driver and passenger were transported to a local trauma center. (Source: Gilbert Fire Rescue)

A single-vehicle rollover left two seriously injured in Gilbert Friday afternoon, according to Gilbert fire.

The accident occurred near Recker Road and Galveston Street.

The driver and passenger were transported to the local trauma center with serious injuries, Gilbert fire said.

The cause of the accident is unclear.

Further info on MVA... Single vehicle roll over, both patients enroute to trauma center. Fire crews finishing up, returning to service. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) June 10, 2017

Two patients with serious injuries. Fire crews packaging patients, both will be transported to local trauma center. PIO responding. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) June 10, 2017

Motor vehicle accident Recker Rd and Galveston Street. Avoid the area if possible. Fire crews responding. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) June 10, 2017

