Vehicle rolls over in Gilbert, 2 seriously injured

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
The driver and passenger were transported to a local trauma center. (Source: Gilbert Fire Rescue)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A single-vehicle rollover left two seriously injured in Gilbert Friday afternoon, according to Gilbert fire.

The accident occurred near Recker Road and Galveston Street.

The driver and passenger were transported to the local trauma center with serious injuries, Gilbert fire said.

The cause of the accident is unclear.

